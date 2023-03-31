JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,357 in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.