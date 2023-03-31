Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio Stock Down 9.6 %

Entera Bio stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

