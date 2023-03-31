Chardan Capital Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $5.50

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Synlogic Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

