Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verastem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

