Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

