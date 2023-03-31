Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Incyte Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.