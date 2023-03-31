Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
