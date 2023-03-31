Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.