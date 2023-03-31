Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.16. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -33.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.