Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 2.8 %

SHL stock opened at €52.46 ($56.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a one year high of €57.84 ($62.19). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.44.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

