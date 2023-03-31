Brokers Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

SBUX stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

