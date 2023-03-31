Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.