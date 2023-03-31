Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

