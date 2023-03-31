Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chord Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.27 per share.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.14.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.67. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,983 shares of company stock valued at $971,848. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.