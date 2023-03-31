Capital One Financial Comments on Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after buying an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.