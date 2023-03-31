Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTC AAWH opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.79. Ascend Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

