Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
