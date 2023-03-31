BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 240,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.