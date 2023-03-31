BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.
BCE Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of BCE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 240,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
