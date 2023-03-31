Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

