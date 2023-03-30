Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.77. The firm has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

