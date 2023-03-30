Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $466.59 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $435.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.14 and its 200 day moving average is $508.12.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.