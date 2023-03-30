Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

