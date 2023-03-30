Montecito Bank & Trust Has $924,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $368.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.