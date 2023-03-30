Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

SBUX opened at $100.62 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

