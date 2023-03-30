Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $158.00 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

