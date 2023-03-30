Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news,

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.



