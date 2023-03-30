Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,383 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.