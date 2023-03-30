Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

