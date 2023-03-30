Diligent Investors LLC Takes $805,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.