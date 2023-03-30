Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

