High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $466.59 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.14 and a 200-day moving average of $508.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

