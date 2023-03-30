V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

