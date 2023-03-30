Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

