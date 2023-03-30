Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 74 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

