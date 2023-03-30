Avestar Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

AVGO opened at $625.50 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.39 and a 200 day moving average of $543.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

