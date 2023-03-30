Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

