Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.