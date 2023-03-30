Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

