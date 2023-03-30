PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

