First Command Bank Sells 850 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,766,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

