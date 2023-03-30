iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,309.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 11.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

