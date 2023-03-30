Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 60,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

