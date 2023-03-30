Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

