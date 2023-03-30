Veriti Management LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

