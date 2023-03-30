Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.