UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $315.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $270.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.87.

NVDA opened at $269.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

