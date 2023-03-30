Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman Sells 3,342 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

