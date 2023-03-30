2,200 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

