Veriti Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.