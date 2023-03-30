Veriti Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
