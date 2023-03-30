Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.79 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.