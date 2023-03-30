Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.