Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

