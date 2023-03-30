Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

