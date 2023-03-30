Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.97 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

Progress Software stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.