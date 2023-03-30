Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.97 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.
Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %
Progress Software stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progress Software
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.