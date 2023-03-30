Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Core & Main by 80.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 267.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

